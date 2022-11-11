YouTube
    Curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan to continue in Delhi-NCR: CAQM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Considering the significant spike in Delhi's overall AQI, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 (severe) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in the national capital.

    Representational Image

    "The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in the Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," said Commission for Air Quality Management.

    "Considering the significant spike in Delhi's overall AQI from 260 to 346 in the last two days, north-westerly wind flow conducive to increase the impact of farm fires on the AQI of Delhi and the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the Sub-Committee of the CAQM for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has taken the decision that ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of the GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage," the statement said.

    The Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis.

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 20:53 [IST]
    X