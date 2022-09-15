CUET UG Result 2022 declared: Direct link and latest update here

After a tiff with Gujarat cops, Kejriwal gets 5 autos as 'gift' from BJP

New Delhi, Sep 15: CUET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Thursday. Students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

Nearly 20,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects. The result has now been activated. Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022.

The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.

The CUET exam result 2022 would be considered for admission to over 46 Universities including the Central Universities and many private and deemed universities in the country.

DU Admissions 2023 starts via CUET: How to apply

Admissions would begin at the various Universities basis the formula set out by the respective university.

NTA likely to announce CUET Results by late evening today. However, Students, are advised to keep a tab on the official website for any changes or further details.

CUET UG 2022 Results: Websites to Check

CUET UG 2022 Results: Steps to check

Visit the NTA CUET 2022 official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.

2022. On the homepage, click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.

Provide CUET application number and other required details.

Click on "Submit"

Your "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.

Download the CUET UG 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.