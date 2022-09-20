CUET PG Result soon: Date, time, and other details here
New Delhi, Sep 20: CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release Central Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate result 2022 soon. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET PG 2022 results through the official website of NTA CUET.
Students can raise challenges, if any, against the provisional answer key till 18 September 2022, 9 pm.
Earlier, NTA released the CUET-PG provisional answer key on 16 September.
There
are
chances
that
NTA
will
release
the
CUET-PG
Final
Answer
Key
2022
along
with
the
result
on
24
September.
CUET PG Result: Time and Date
CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- University of Hyderabad
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- University of Allahabad
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Nalanda University
- Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
- Tezpur University
- Nagaland University
- Central University of Odisha
- Pondicherry University
- Indian Maritime University
- English and Foreign Languages University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Tripura University
- Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
- Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
- Banaras Hindu University
CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results
- Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- On homepage, clock on CUET PG Result 2022 link.
- Login by providing required key details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a copy for future reference.