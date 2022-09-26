CUET PG Result 2022 releasing today by 4pm on cuet.nta.nic.in; how to check and other details here
New Delhi, Sep 26: Result of CUET PG 2022 will be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) result on 26 September. In a tweet, UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said, the result will be announced by 4 pm.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," tweeted UGC chairman.
The CUET (PG) has been conducted for admission in PG programmes in the Central Universities. As many as 66 universities have adopted this entrance test for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.
Meanwhile, the UGC has instructed universities to create student-friendly portal for admission through CUET PG score.
No CUET for admissions in Bengal universities
Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. Along with results, there are chances that NTA will publish other relevant information like number of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination.
CUET UG result 2022 date and time
CUET UG result date: September 26
Time: On or before 4 pm
Websites to check CUET PG results:
Cuet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in.
CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results
- Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.
- Login by providing required key details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a copy for future reference.
CUET PG result: How percentile score is calculated
Percentile score in CUET PG = (100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session
CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
- University of Hyderabad
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- University of Allahabad
- Rajiv Gandhi University
- Nalanda University
- Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
- Tezpur University
- Nagaland University
- Central University of Odisha
- Pondicherry University
- Indian Maritime University
- English and Foreign Languages University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Tripura University
- Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
- Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
- Banaras Hindu University