CUET PG Result 2022 releasing today by 4pm on cuet.nta.nic.in; how to check and other details here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 26: Result of CUET PG 2022 will be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) result on 26 September. In a tweet, UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said, the result will be announced by 4 pm.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," tweeted UGC chairman.

The CUET (PG) has been conducted for admission in PG programmes in the Central Universities. As many as 66 universities have adopted this entrance test for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

Meanwhile, the UGC has instructed universities to create student-friendly portal for admission through CUET PG score.

No CUET for admissions in Bengal universities

Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. Along with results, there are chances that NTA will publish other relevant information like number of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination.

CUET UG result 2022 date and time

CUET UG result date: September 26

Time: On or before 4 pm

Websites to check CUET PG results:

Cuet.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results

Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Login by providing required key details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

CUET PG result: How percentile score is calculated

Percentile score in CUET PG = (100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session

CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

University of Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

University of Allahabad

Rajiv Gandhi University

Nalanda University

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Tezpur University

Nagaland University

Central University of Odisha

Pondicherry University

Indian Maritime University

English and Foreign Languages University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Tripura University

Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Banaras Hindu University

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 7:32 [IST]