YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    CUET PG Result 2022 releasing today by 4pm on cuet.nta.nic.in; how to check and other details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Result of CUET PG 2022 will be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) result on 26 September. In a tweet, UGC Chairman, Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said, the result will be announced by 4 pm.

    "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," tweeted UGC chairman.

    CUET PG Result 2022 releasing today by 4pm on cuet.nta.nic.in; how to check and other details here

    The CUET (PG) has been conducted for admission in PG programmes in the Central Universities. As many as 66 universities have adopted this entrance test for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

    Meanwhile, the UGC has instructed universities to create student-friendly portal for admission through CUET PG score.

    No CUET for admissions in Bengal universitiesNo CUET for admissions in Bengal universities

    Candidates can check their result using application number and date of birth. Along with results, there are chances that NTA will publish other relevant information like number of candidates who appeared and qualified in the examination.

    CUET UG result 2022 date and time
    CUET UG result date: September 26
    Time: On or before 4 pm

    Websites to check CUET PG results:
    Cuet.nta.nic.in
    ntaresults.nic.in.

    CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results

    • Go to the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.
    • Login by providing required key details.
    • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download and keep a copy for future reference.

    CUET PG result: How percentile score is calculated

    Percentile score in CUET PG = (100 x number of candidates appeared in the session with raw score equal to or less than the candidate)/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the session

    CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

    • Mahatma Gandhi Central University
    • University of Hyderabad
    • Jawaharlal Nehru University
    • Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
    • University of Allahabad
    • Rajiv Gandhi University
    • Nalanda University
    • Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University
    • Tezpur University
    • Nagaland University
    • Central University of Odisha
    • Pondicherry University
    • Indian Maritime University
    • English and Foreign Languages University
    • Maulana Azad National Urdu University
    • Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
    • Tripura University
    • Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
    • Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University
    • Banaras Hindu University

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X