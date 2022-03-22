Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 released: How students can get it

CUET 2022: Registration process to begin from April first week, details here

New Delhi, Mar 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 notification today, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) said during a media interaction on Monday.

NTA will also release the complete details on the test structure of CUCET 2022 on its official website nta.ac.in.

The CUET examination will be conducted in 13 languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English by NTA.

Candidates must note that the Class 12 marks will not be considered for admission henceforth.

Common University Entrance Test, CUET has been made mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses across the country from the upcoming academic year 2022-23 by UGC. Class 12 marks will not be considered for admission henceforth. The common test, CUET, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in the first week of July by the National Test Agency (NTA).

CUET will be administered by the National Test Agency (NTA) in the first week of July for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:58 [IST]