    New Delhi, Nov 21: The CTET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    CTET Admit Card 2019 released: Check admit card checking timing

    The exam is being conducted on December 8, 2019. Paper-I will be held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm. Entry would begin at 8 am and 12.30 pm respectively. The admit card checking will conclude by 9.15 am and 1.45 pm for the paper-I and II exams.

    The candidates would need to report to the exam centre by 9.30 am, failing which they will not be allowed. For the paper-II, the reporting time is 2 pm. Candidates must note that they must carry with them their admit card, failing which they will not be allowed into the exam centre. The admit card is available on ctet.nic.in.

    How to download CTET Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to ctet.nic.in
    • Click on the download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
