    CTET 2019 result date: To be declared in six weeks from now

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 08: The CTET 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on July 7 in 104 cities.

    20,84,174 candidates had registered for the exam of which 37,221 were differently-abled.

    4 lakh more candidates are expected to have participated this time compared to last year.

    There were over 16 lakh registrations and this made it the largest exam.

    This time there will be no re-checking facility given to the candidates.

    The CBSE had said in the exam notification, "the machine - gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care and are repeatedly scrutinized. No request for re-checking, re-assessment, re-evaluation or scrutiny of OMR answer sheets will be entertained." The result will be released six weeks from now. This would mean that the results would be declared in the month of August 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
