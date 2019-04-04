CBSE CTET 2019 admit card date, check here

New Delhi, Apr 04: The CTET 2019 admit card is expected to be released on the 3rd week of June 2019. This year Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) on July 07, 2019.

The CTET 2019 admit card will be released by NTA on its official website before the date of examination.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards only from the official website of NTA.

As per the official notification, the result of CTET 2019 will be decalred within 06 weeks from the exam date. After the result announcement, the qualified candidates will be awarded the Teacher Eligibility Certificate. The Validity of that certificate will be of 07 years from the date of result declaration.

CBSE CTET 2019: Examination schedule

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET

Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V

Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

The main question paper shall be Bilingual (Hindi/English)

How to download the CTET 2019 admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET admit card link

Fill in the details including registration number and date of birth/ password

Your admit card will be displayed,

Download and take a print out.