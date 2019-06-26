  • search
    CTET 2019 admit card, check exam date and time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 26: The CTET 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The CBSE will conduct the central Teacher Eligibility Test on July 7 2019. The candidates should report to the exam centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Those who report after 9.30 am will not be allowed to sit for the Paper-1 and those reporting after 2 pm will not be allowed to take the Paper-II exam.

    The exam will be conducted in 20 languages and 97 cities across the country. More cities have been added due to huge number of applicants from Patna and Guwahati. Exams would be conducted at Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar in Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali in Bihar also.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
