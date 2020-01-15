CSIR NET result 2019 to be declared today at this time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The CSIR NET result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

It may be recalled that last week the answer key had been released. The results were originally scheduled to be released on December 31, 2019. However the same has been delayed. This is because the exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams. It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on January 15 2020 at around 1.55 pm.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam were conducted on December 27 2019. The fresh admit cards too had been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.