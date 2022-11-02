JNU Admissions 2022: PG First merit list to be released today; how to check

Crow instigating a fight between two cats leaves netizens in splits

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 02: Videos of animals are a hit on social media. And one such video of a crow trying to instigate a fight between two cats is sure to leave you in splits.

The video shared by Reddit shows how a crow instigating a fight between two cats, who enjoyed their fight sitting at a distance. "Crow inciting angered cat," read the words in the video's caption.

In the video, which has now gone viral, shows a crow poking two cats fighting each other at a distance. In the begining, the cat ignores, but the bird does it again. Enraged by the act, the act leaps on the other cat and engages in a fight.

As soon as the cat fight comes to a standstill, the bird returns and pokes the same cat, causing both felines to resume their fight.

"Bored crows are notorious shit starters," wrote a user.

"That Crow is that guy in the meme smoking a bubbler while the chick's fight lol" posted another user.

"Yeah we all have that friend. And some of us are that friend." wrote third one. "Crows just want to watch the world burn.," wrote a fourth.