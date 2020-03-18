  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 18: The Aligarh Muslim University on Tuesday suspended till further notice all admission tests to its various schools slated earlier till March 31, an AMU notification said. Semester examinations for different classes, however, would be held as per schedule, it added.

    Coronavirus: AMU Admission Test suspended

    According to the Tuesday notification, the admission tests for different schools of the varsity scheduled earlier for March 22 and March 29, will now be held according to a "fresh schedule" to be announced later.

    More than 25,000 students were scheduled to appear at the above two tests.

    In another major step, the university decided to suspend all teaching work at AMU till March 31.

    AMU spokesman, Prof Shafey Kidwai told PTI, "About a dozen members of the AMU community including senior faculty members and students, who returned to the country during the past two weeks, have been advised to remain in isolation for the next two weeks."

    "Members of the teaching staff who fall in this category have been advised to stay at home and they will be given paid leave. There is no restriction on travel for those who want to go home provided they do so in a safe manner," he said.

    The above advisory also applies to AMU's off-campus centres in Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
