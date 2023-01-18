YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Cold wave grips Delhi; Rain, hailstorm expected next week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Coldwave conditions prevailed in the region on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling in the range of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted that New Delhi is going to witness rainfall and hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour during the next week.

    The weather department said an active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from 21-25 January.

    Cold wave grips Delhi; Rain, hailstorm expected next week

    Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0°C while Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2°C, said IMD.

    Churu in Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of -1.2°C while Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5°C, said IMD.

    Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5°C while Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0°C, said IMD.

    "Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," it said in a statement.

    The Met office said a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.

    Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24, it said.

    Cold wave: Delhi temperature likely to drop to 1°C todayCold wave: Delhi temperature likely to drop to 1°C today

    Delhi has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The Met department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

    Meanwhile, Coldwave conditions prevailed in the region on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling in the range of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

    The Sadarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius against 1.4 degrees on Monday.

    Several trains were delayed by an hour to eight hours due to the foggy weather conditions in the national capital.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    new delhi rainfall imd cold wave weather

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X