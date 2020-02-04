  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CMAT result 2020 date confirmed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The CMAT result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports state that the results would be declared on February 7. The exam was conducted for 74,486 registered candidates across 245 centre in different parts of the country. The admit card was released on January 30. The result once declared will be available on cmat.nic.in.

    CMAT result 2020 date confirmed

    How to download CMAT result 2020:

    • Go to cmat.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X