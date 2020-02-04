CMAT result 2020 date confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The CMAT result 2020 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports state that the results would be declared on February 7. The exam was conducted for 74,486 registered candidates across 245 centre in different parts of the country. The admit card was released on January 30. The result once declared will be available on cmat.nic.in.

How to download CMAT result 2020:

Go to cmat.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout