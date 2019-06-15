  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CLAT Result 2019: Direct link to check here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: The CLAT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The Common Law Admission Test was held on May 26 across the country. There are a total of 2,584 seats up for grabs at the 21 National Law Universities. This year the DNLU Jabalpur is part of the CLAT. The Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University at Sonipat, Haryana will also be part of the admission process this year. The results are available on clat.ac.in.

    CLAT Result 2019: Direct link to check here

    https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/score-card.html

    How to check CLAT Result 2019:

    • Go to clat.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View Results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue