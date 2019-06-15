CLAT Result 2019: Direct link to check here

New Delhi, June 15: The CLAT Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The Common Law Admission Test was held on May 26 across the country. There are a total of 2,584 seats up for grabs at the 21 National Law Universities. This year the DNLU Jabalpur is part of the CLAT. The Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University at Sonipat, Haryana will also be part of the admission process this year. The results are available on clat.ac.in.

https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/score-card.html

How to check CLAT Result 2019:

Go to clat.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View Results

Download results

Take a printout