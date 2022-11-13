CLAT 2023 registration ends today, check exam date

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end registration today for Common Law Admission Test- (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply are advised to visit the official website for direct registration to law courses at 22 NLUs across the country.

    The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022, for the candidates who are interested in getting admission to NLUs.

    The application fee for CLAT 2023 is Rs 4,000.

    Steps to register for CLAT 2023

    • Go to the official website of CLAT 2023 consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2023 tab.
    • Click on the registration process and fill application form
    • Pay the application fee and submit
    • Download it and take a printout for future reference
    • Direct link: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/

    Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:28 [IST]
    X