    CLAT 2020 re-scheduled: New date announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: The CLAT 2020 has been re-scheduled. More details are available on the official website.

    The Common Law Admission Test 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes will not be held on June 21 2020. The decision to re-schedule the test was taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The test will be conducted from 3 to 5 pm and registrations would remain open until May 18. For queries, students can email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call on 080 47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 13:14 [IST]
