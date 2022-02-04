CISCE 10th, 12th result declaring next week

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 04: The CISCE Term 1 10, 12th result will be released next week. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ISCE and ISC result on February 7, Monday. The result will be released in the form of computer generated marks sheets and the same will indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the semester 1 exam.

    For the semester 1 result the CISCE will now award pass certificates. "The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject or paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination," CISCE said in an official statement.

    "The overall result i.e. - Pass Certificate Awarded or Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the statement also read. The CISCE Term 1 10th, 12th result once declared will be available on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

    Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 15:18 [IST]
