  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CIL Answer Key 2020 released: Important note to raise objections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The CIL Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    CIL Answer Key 2020 released: Important note to raise objections

    The response sheet was released by the Coal India Limited. Comments/objections if any, regarding questions/answers in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for Management Trainee Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/2019 held on 27.O2.2O20, can be submitted online through the official website from March 5, 2020, 09:00 AM to March 10, 2020, 09:00 AM. Objections through any other mode will not be entertained by the authority., the press note released by the CIL said. The answer key is available on coalindia.in.

    How to download CIL Answer Key 2020:

    • Go to coalindia.in
    • Click on the CIL Management Trainee Response Sheet link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coal india answer key

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X