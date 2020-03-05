CIL Answer Key 2020 released: Important note to raise objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: The CIL Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The response sheet was released by the Coal India Limited. Comments/objections if any, regarding questions/answers in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for Management Trainee Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/2019 held on 27.O2.2O20, can be submitted online through the official website from March 5, 2020, 09:00 AM to March 10, 2020, 09:00 AM. Objections through any other mode will not be entertained by the authority., the press note released by the CIL said. The answer key is available on coalindia.in.

How to download CIL Answer Key 2020:

Go to coalindia.in

Click on the CIL Management Trainee Response Sheet link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout