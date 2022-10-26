Chhath Puja fasting rules: What one must keep in mind during the 4-day festival

New Delhi, Oct 26: Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals and the four-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31. The extravaganza starts two days before Chaturthi Tithi with Nahay Khay, then on Panchami Lohanda and Kharna. After that, Chhath Puja is performed on Shashthi Tithi during which arghya is offered to Lord Sun (Surya).

Chhath devotees worship the Sun God, his wife Usha or Chhathi Maiya, nature, water and wind. There is no idol worship, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals. During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the wellbeing of their children and household.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to Bihar-Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh of India and the Madhesh of Nepal.

The Chhath Puja is performed to thank Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes.

As you are observing fast this year and don't have much idea what things should be taken care. Read on to find out what one must keep in mind during the celebration of Chhath festival.

Do's

Those who observe fast must rise early, take a bath and wear new/fresh clothes.

After taking a bath, women must wear clean clothes and then make preparations for the puja.

The kitchen or the place where you are preparing food items should be neat and clean.

Remember to wash your hands before arranging puja items.

Wash your hands and feets before making Prashad

Sleep on the floor or on the blanket if you are observing fast.

During the fast, do not drink water or eat anything before offering arghya to the sun.

If you are observing fast, make sure to wear unstitched clothes. And the utensils used for puja purposes should also be cleaned before every use.

Staying hydrated is very important since this is a Nirjala fast.

Dont's

Avoid touching any puja items without washing your hands.

Do not consume garlic, onion during Chhath Puja days.

Do not smoke or drink alcohol and eat non-veg if someone is observing fast in your house.

Do not use common salt in while preparing Prashad (offering).

Do not consume prasad before offering it to the diety, even children should not be allowed.

Do not use old or torn bamboo basket

Avoid drinking packaged juices as they may contain added salt and preservatives to enhance the flavour.

