Cheap broadband plans: Hathway offers 125Mbps unlimited broadband plan at Rs 549 per month.

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Service provider Hathway has revamped its unlimited plans and now offers customers newer speeds at cheaper prices.

Hathway's offer ensures that it keeps its existing customers happy and also attract more subscribers as Jio GigaFiber will be soon launching attractive and affordable plans for all its customers.

Many of these plan can be subscribed in longer terms - 6 months or yearly subscription. However, Hathway has also announced the monthly pricing for these plans.

Hathway's cheapest plan is the Hero Plan which offers 50Mbps speed and will be available for Rs 349 only. The Gold and Blast packs are offered at Rs 399 and Rs 499 monthly. Hathway also has made available another plan known as the Super Plan which offers 25Mbps speed with a price of 349. Hathway has a Lightning fast plan for its customers with a 75Mbps speed and the options for monthly rental are Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449.

Customers looking for faster internet speed can also look at the 80Mbps plan known as the Rapid Plan. The plan is available at three different prices for Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 499.

However, company's fastest plans are the Freedom and Thunder plan offering speeds of 100Mbps and 125Mbps, respectively. Freedom plan will be available from Rs 499, Rs 549 and Rs 599. Whereas the Thunder plan will be available for Rs 549, Rs 599, and Rs 649.

Hathway is trying to win over more subscribers by offering these cheap plans before Jio GigaFiber is launched and offers more features, services at cheaper rates to the customers.