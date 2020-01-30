Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CFA Result 2019 declared: Results to be emailed at this time
New Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 30: The CFA Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The CFA Dec Level 1 results have been declared. December 2019 CFA Exam Level I Results: Level I exam results are being emailed to candidates on 30 January 2020, after 9:00 am ET. Email delivery service varies so we cannot guarantee an exact delivery time, an official notification reads. The results are available on cfainstitute.org.
How to check CFA Result 2019:
- Go to cfainstitute.org
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout