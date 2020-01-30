  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CFA Result 2019 declared: Results to be emailed at this time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The CFA Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The CFA Dec Level 1 results have been declared. December 2019 CFA Exam Level I Results: Level I exam results are being emailed to candidates on 30 January 2020, after 9:00 am ET. Email delivery service varies so we cannot guarantee an exact delivery time, an official notification reads. The results are available on cfainstitute.org.

    CFA Result 2019 declared: Results to be emailed at this time

    How to check CFA Result 2019:

    • Go to cfainstitute.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X