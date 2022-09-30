Central Bank of India jobs: Check post, application fee and steps to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 30: Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Officers in specialist category 2022-23. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Central Bank of India. The last date to submit the application is October 17.

"Central Bank of India, Oldest Swadeshi Bank serving customers since 1911 and a premier Public Sector Bank known for its top-notch Customer Services and employee-friendly environment, invites applications from experienced professionals for the unfilled vacancies of various post of Specialist categories which were published vide our Notification dated 16.11.2021, 16.12.2021 and 04.02.2022," said the notification.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022 vacancy details: The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 110 vacancies.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 850 as an application fee.

Candidates belonging to Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PWBD candidates will have to pay Rs 175.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

Click on the "Recruitment" tab on the homepage.

Under Recruitment of Officers in the specialist category- 2022-23 - Residual Vacancy in various streams, click on apply online.

Register and complete the application process by providing the necessary details.

Upload the required documents, and pay the fee.

Keep a copy for future reference.

Central Bank of India recruitment 2022:Direct link to apply https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbiosep22/

Central Bank of India recruitment official notification 2022: https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/sites/default/files/Notification for Recruitment of Sp ofiicers _Residual Vacancy.pdf

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 18:14 [IST]