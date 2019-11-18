CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019 to be released soon

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: The CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card would be released by the third week of November 2019. The result would be declared within six weeks of the exam being concluded. The exam is being conducted on December 8, 2019.

Paper-I will be held between 9.30 am and 12 noon and paper-II from 2 pm to 4 pm. Entry would begin at 8 am and 12.30 pm respectively. The admit card checking will conclude by 9.15 am and 1.45 pm for the paper-I and II exams.

The candidates would need to report to the exam centre by 9.30 am, failing which they will not be allowed. For the paper-II, the reporting time is 2 pm. Candidates must note that they must carry with them their admit card, failing which they will not be allowed into the exam centre. The admit card once released will be available on ctet.nic.in.

How to download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2019:

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the download admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout