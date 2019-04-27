CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be declared on sunday

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 03: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports now state that the results would be declarerd on Sunday, May 5. The examination was conducted on March 29.

This year there have been several rumours about the date and time of the results. There were rumours that the results would be declared by April 12. The board had to clarify that the reports were fake.

The board had begun the process early this year following a Delhi High Court order that stated that the board should keep in mind the schedule for the under graduate admission at the Delhi University. The online registrations at the Delhi University would begin soon and the official date will be made known shortly.