CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result 2022 to be declared with Term 2 result?

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 will be released soon.

The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The CBSE has not made any announcement regarding the dates. While students were expecting that the results would have been declared on February 20, the same did not happen.

Reports citing one official said that there is a possibility that the results could be declared either in March or together with the Term 2.

Lakhs of students and teachers are eagerly waiting for the result declaration. Schools are even upset with the delay in announcement regarding Term 2 Date Sheet and other instructions. CBSE has not yet released the date for the declaration of term 1 results.

The result when released can be checked through SMS, on official websites, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang.

The Board has decided that the Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates and that no student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over.

CBSE Class 10 term I exams were conducted from November 30 to December 11, 2021, and Class 12 term I exams were conducted from December 1 to December 22, 2021, across the country at various exam centres.

Last year, the CBSE had released the CBSE Class 10 result after the declaration of Class 12 result. The CBSE Class 10 result date last year was August 3, 2021. The CBSE result Class 10 is declared on the official websites of the board -- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

How to download CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2021 Results:

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021

Enter login credentials like roll number etc

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

