  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared only in May

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019 will be declared only in May

    Earlier there were reports stating that the results would be declared this month. However now reports state that the results are likely to be declared by the first week of May or between May 8 and 15. The results once declared will be available on cbse.nic.in.

    How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2019:

    • Go to cbse.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant link of your stream
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout 
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    cbse results

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue