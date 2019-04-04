CBSE Board Results 2019 result date, check here

New Delhi, Apr 04: The CBSE Board Results 2019 of Class 10th, 12th exam is likely to be expected in the second week of May. This announcement was made by the CBSE in February when they said that the result, in accordance with the exam dates, will be announced a week or two sooner than usual dates.

There are the reports that result for CBSE Class 12th will be released in the second week of May 2019. While the Class 10th results will be announced within a week from the declaration of CBSE intermediate result.

While official confirmation on an exact date is yet to be released, reportedly, the result can be expected by May second-week.

Meanwhile, a fake notice has been circulated on Whatsapp claiming that the CBSE 12th board results will be declared on April 10.

However, according to reports, the CBSE exam controller said that the notice is completely fake and the Board has not declared the dates of result yet.

CBSE Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and is concluding on April 4 while for class 10 the exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.