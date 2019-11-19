CBSE 2020 Date Sheet date and other details on practical exam

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 19: The CBSE 2020 Date Sheet will be released soon. The same once released would be available on the official website.

The date sheet this year would be released only in January 2020. Last year, it may be recalled that the same was released in December.

Earlier this month, the CBSE had released the 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2020 date sheet. The board has asked the schools to conduct the practical exam and project assessments from January 01, 2020, to February 7, 2020. The CBSE Board Exam 2020 will commence from February 15, 2020.

CBSE: 10th, 12th practical exam Date sheet:

CBSE exam venue:

The practical exam and project assessments will be done in the respective schools.

CBSE Result/Marks 2020:

The marks will be uploaded on the CBSE internal website immediately after the assessment is over

CBSE Board Practical Exam 2020 - Key Changes

Apart from notification, CBSE has announced the revised assessment pattern and requirement for internal assessment and practical examinations. Students are advised to go through the detailed instructions provided as part of the notification while preparing for the practical examination.

School will have to upload the marks immediately on the link provided by the board after the assessment is over.

CBSE has also asked the school to upload a group photograph of all the students with the external examiner and internal examiner and the observer. The photo should be clicked in the same laboratory where the practical exam will take place. The photo will have to uploaded on an app link provided by the board. The photo will be geo-tagged and time-tagged. CBSE has also advised schools to upload marks for practical exams on or before 7th February 2020, before the start of theory exam.