    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 shortly: Where and how to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 04: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 compartment examinations soon. Once released, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website.

    Class 12 results were announced yesterday at 12 noon. Class 10 results are also expected to be released around the same time today.

    CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 shortly: Where and how to check

    CBSE Class 10 compartment Exams Results: Websites to check

    CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2022: How to check

    • Visit the official website results.cbse.nic.in.
    • Now, click on the link for Class 10 compartment exam results.
    • Enter required credentials and login
    • The result will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save a copy for future use.

    On July 22, the CBSE announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.
    The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

    cbse results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 12:04 [IST]
    X