BSNL’s less than Rs 200 plan gives tough competition to Jio, Airtel: All details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has announced some new exciting data offers to woo new and existing customers.

The state-run telecom company has come with new plans in recent times for broadband services which provide better data and better pricing too.

BSNL which is going through financial crunch and is not completely into 4G as yet, with its new data plans is trying hard to catch up with its rivals like Airtel, Vodafone and Jio.

With Reliance launching JioGigafiber services from September 5th, BSNL too is feeling the heat and does not want to be left behind in the race to get the maximum out of ever growing data and mobile user market.

BSNL has launched two new prepaid recharge vouchers that provides 10GB of daily 4G data to its customers. There are two plans, one priced at Rs 96 with a validity of 28 days and the second one costs Rs 236 with a validity of 84 days. These recharge plans do not offer any calling benefits.

Problem of call drops in urban areas largely resolved, says Minister

The Rs 96 STV plan has a validity of 28 days and provides users with a total of 280GB data to use in about a month. While on the other hand, Rs236 STV plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Both these offers do not come with any benefits like calling or SMS and recharge vouchers are available for a limited period.

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL is offering the new prepaid plans only in areas where its 4G service is live. As of now these plans do not reflect on the BSNL website.

BSNL in a bid to get the customers and beat the competition recently revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan to offer unlimited voice calling (including Mumbai and Delhi circles), unlimited data but with a limit of 375GB for a validity of 75 days. After the limit is crossed, the subscriber can still avail BSNL data at a reduced speed of 40Kbps. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day, and PRBT services as well.