BSNL vs Reliance Jio Fiber offer? 100 Mbps plan launched, know more

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: After the launch of Reliance Jio Fiber on September 5 in India, all the broadband or internet providers are busy launching new plans with better data packs and pricing.

State-run telecom operator BSNL(Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) who is already facing a lot of competition and is also facing financial crunch, has launched new broadband plan with unlimited data access.

Under its new plan Bharat Fiber offering, BSNL is offering 100 Mbps data speed at Rs 1,999 per month.

BSNL's less than Rs 200 plan gives tough competition to Jio, Airtel: All details here

BSNL's new plan offers 33GB data at 100Mbps per day. When the daily quota gets exhausted, users can still get up to 4Mbps of data speed. BSNL's new plan also includes free landline voice calls to any network in the country. The new plan from BSNL is in line with some of its latest plans launched in recent times. For example, one can get the Rs.1,277 plan which provides 750GB monthly data and the Rs. 2,499 plan which offers 44GB of daily data.

Comparision: Reliance Jio Fiber or Bharat Fiber Offer

Reliance Jio recently launched Jio Fiber broadband and entertainment services. Jio Fiber does not have a plan that exactly matches the pricing and data benefits of the BSNL plan. However, it does have some plans which are close to it.

Reliance Jio's Gold and Diamond Jio Fiber plans are available for Rs. 1,299 and Rs 2,499 per month. Reliance Jio Fiber Gold plan offers the users 250Mbps speed with 500GB monthly data and 250 GB extra data for six months.

Jio's Diamond plan offers 500Mbps data speed and 1,250GB monthly data and 250GB extra data at Rs. 2,499.

Both plans offer free landline voice calls, TV video calling/conferencing, zero-latency gaming and Norton device security.

Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Fiber to be launched on Sep 5 starting Rs 700 per month

The other rival Airtel is also offering under the Airtel V-Fiber that provides unlimited data allowance each month at 100Mbps with free calling at Rs.1,999. An important feature of this plan is that it provides all of the data access without an FUP (fair usage) cap at the peak speed. BSNL caps high speed data usage to 4Mbps beyond limit and Jio caps to 1Mbps beyond limit.

The Reliance Jio Fiber launch has had an defenitive impact on the plans of broadband companies, hopefully the end user gets to reap the benefits finally.