BSF Recruitment 2021: 175 vacancies announced for posts of ASI, SI

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: The Border Security Force will fill up 175 vacancies for the posts of SI, ASI and other posts. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply for all the posts mentioned above is July 26 2021. Make and female candidates can apply online for Group B and Group C posts through online mode.

BSF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details:

Assistant Aircraft Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector): 49 posts

Assistant Radio Mechanic (Assistant Sub Inspector): 8 posts

Constable (Storeman): 8 posts

SI (Staff Nurse): 37 posts

ASI (Operation Theatre Technician): 37 posts

ASI (Laboratory Technician): 28 posts

CT (Ward Boy/Ward Girl/ Aya): 9 posts

Application fees: The application fee is Rs 200 for Group B posts and Rs 100 for Group C posts. The exam fee should be paid through net banking, debit or credit card. More details are available on BSF.gov.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 16:21 [IST]