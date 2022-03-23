YouTube
    Patna, Mar 23: The BSEB Matric Result 2022 will be released by the Bihar Board soon. The BSEB 10th Result 2022 once released will be available on the official website.

    BSEB Matric Result 2022: Check latest updates on dates

    Reports say that the results are likely to be released by the end of this month. However there is also a chance that the process may be delayed to April as the board has decided to conduct the cancelled Mathematics paper.

    The BSEB cancelled Class 10 Maths paper will be held on March 24 at the exam centres at Motihari district of Bihar town between 9.30am and 12.45 pm. The intermediate result had been released on March 16. A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams this year. The BSEB Matric Result 2022 once released will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

    Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
    X