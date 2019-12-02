  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019 declared, Siya Shruti tops

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: The BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted in three phases. Siya Shruti secured the top position. The names of the selected candidates has been released in the PDF format.

    BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019 declared, Siya Shruti tops

    The cut off marks too have been released and the final selection of the candidates was done on the basis of the main written exam and interview. The marks will be uploaded soon. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    How to check BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019:

    • Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    bihar public service commission results

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue