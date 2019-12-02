BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019 declared, Siya Shruti tops

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted in three phases. Siya Shruti secured the top position. The names of the selected candidates has been released in the PDF format.

The cut off marks too have been released and the final selection of the candidates was done on the basis of the main written exam and interview. The marks will be uploaded soon. The results are available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to check BPSC Judicial Service Result 2019:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout