BEL Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, age limit

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited candidates for Trainee Engineer and other posts. This recruitment drive, which will fill up 247 posts in the organization will be on till February 4, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of BEL.

Candidates who are already working as Project Engineers / Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers (Finance) in one of the Units of BEL are not eligible to apply to the lateral posts. However, candidates who are working as Trainee Engineers and are fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per the advertisement can apply for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Age limit

Project Engineer - I : The age limit should be not more than 32 years for General & EWS candidates.

Trainee Engineer - I and Trainee Officer - I : The age limit should be not more than 28 years for General & EWS candidates.

a) The upper age limit will be relaxable for OBC candidates by 03 years and SC/ST candidates by 05 years. For candidates belonging to PwBD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years' relaxation in addition to the relaxation applicable to the categories mentioned above.

b) SSLC/SSC/ISC mark card and any other valid document will be considered as proof of date of birth.

Education qualification

Project Engineers - I: BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4 years course) from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines - Electronics / Mechanical / Computer Science / Electrical / Civil Engineering.

Trainee Engineers - I : BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (4 years course)/B.Arch (5 years course) Engineering from recognised Institute/University/College in the following Engineering disciplines - Electronics / Mechanical / Computer Science / Electrical / Architecture.

Trainee Officer (Finance) -I : Two Years MBA in Finance from reputed University/ Institution/College

Application fee

Post Application Fee Exemption Project Engineer - I Rs.500/-

Trainee Engineer & Trainee Officer (Finance) - I Rs.200/-

Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 14:57 [IST]