Bank holidays in September: All you should know

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: Recently government announced merger of 10 public sector banks. The banks unions have decided to protest this decision by calling for two-day national strike on 26th and 27th September.

All banks will remain closed for four days in total at the end of September as the strikes is on Thursday and Friday, the immediate Saturday is a non-working Saturday, followed by Sunday.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has issued an notification threatening that bank unions will go on a strike against the merger of banks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced merged of 10 public banks culminating into 4 banks eventually.

Strike in November too

IBA statement also states that all banks in the second week of November may also go on an indefinite strike. The banking unions including All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC) and National Organization of Bank Officers (NOBO) have given a notice to hold a joint strike. The unions have also put forth their demands for immediate introduction of a 5-day week for banks, besides reduction of cash transaction hours and regulated working hours.

The unions other demands are. No undue interference of external agencies in Vigilance cases, ssues related to retiring employees, more recruitment, eliminate NPS and reduction of service charges on customers, besides harassing of officers under specious plea of non-performance.

Customers should take a note banks will be closed for 4 consecutive days from September 26th to 29th and should undertake all bank related work before or after these days.