    Audio clip regarding grace marks for accountancy paper fake says CBSE

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 14: An audio clip claiming that the CBSE will award up to 6 grace marks for the Class 12 Accountancy paper is in circulation.

    Accountancy paper controller Sanyam Bharadwaj said that the students will get up to six grace marks for the 12th Accountancy paper held on Monday, according to the audio clip.

    CBSE Class 12 Accountancy paper shocker: Board to award up to 6 grace marks

    The CBSE has said that it has been brought to the notice of the Board that Fake news reports allegedly quoting an audio message in the name of the Controller of the Exam are being circulated.

    The contents are totally baseless and fake. None have spoken to the CBSE in this regard, the CBSE said.

    In an audio message circulated it is claimed that Bharadwaj spoke to the teachers and said that grace marks would be awarded to students.

    Read more about:

    cbse

    X