ATMA Result 2019 to be declared on atmaaims.com

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: The ATMA Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The Association of Indian Management is expected to release the results of the AIMS Test Management Admissions today. The exam was held on July 28. This is a comprehensive test for the admission to various PG Management programmes such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other courses. The result once declared will be available on atmaaims.com.

How to download ATMA Result 2019:

Go to atmaaims.com

Click on the link ATMA scores

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout