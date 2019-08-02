  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ATMA Result 2019 to be declared on atmaaims.com

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: The ATMA Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The Association of Indian Management is expected to release the results of the AIMS Test Management Admissions today. The exam was held on July 28. This is a comprehensive test for the admission to various PG Management programmes such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other courses. The result once declared will be available on atmaaims.com.

    ATMA Result 2019 to be declared on atmaaims.com

    How to download ATMA Result 2019:

    • Go to atmaaims.com
    • Click on the link ATMA scores
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue