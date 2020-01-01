Assam TET Result 2019 declared, website responding

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 01: The Assam TET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result was declared by the Assam government's elementary education department. When the result was declared the website was a bit slot. Candidates are advised to be patient as the link would be fine.

The exam was conducted on November 10 2019 at the various examination centres. The results are available on ssa.assam.gov.in.