APPSC Extension Officer Online exam result 2019 declared

New Delhi, Oct 18: The APPSC Extension Officer Online exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result was declared by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. A total of 212 candidates have cleared the examination. These candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. The interview will be held on November 18, 2019.

"The candidates who are qualified for ORAL TEST (Interview) are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview," the official notification states. The results are available on psc.ap.gov.in.

How to check APPSC Extension Officer Online exam result 2019:

Go to psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout