AP NEET Counselling 2019 provisional merit released, check documents needed for verification

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 01: The AP NEET Counselling 2019 provisional merit list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The university will now dates for the document verification, final merit list position soon. Students who are placed in the provisional merit list will have to report for document verification, when the university notifies the same. For document verification, candidates would have take along the admit card, rank card of NEET UG 2019 among others: You can check the full list below

SSC or equivalent examination containing the Date of Birth

Memorandum of marks of qualifying examination i.e., Intermediate or Equivalent examination.

Transfer certificate (T.C)

Study Certificate(s) from 6th class to Intermediate.

Permanent Caste Certificate (Integrated Community Certificate) claiming reservation under BC/SC/ST Categories issued by an Officer prescribed.

Service records & SSC/ SSLC certificate of parent/ relative if parent is not in-service.

Aadhaar Card

Candidates who have studied in the institutions outside of Andhra Pradesh have to submit 10 years (years of period to be specified) residence certificate of the candidate or either of the parent issued by MRO / Tahsildar

The candidates claiming fee exemption shall produce the latest Income certificate of the Parent issued by MRO / Tahsildar/with Ration card.

Local status certificate issued by MRO for claiming as AP local as per Circular No. 4136/SPF&MC/2015-5, dated.08.08.2016.

Candidates claiming eligibility of reservation under Special categories i.e., CAP, NCC, PH should furnish the required certificate in support of their claim.

Minority certificate issued by Minorities Welfare Department, Government of AP. More details are available on Ntruhs.ap.nic.in.