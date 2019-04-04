Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
AP inter result 2019 date latest update
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 04: The AP inter result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The result is expected to be released next week. Some reports suggest that the results are likely to be released on April 12.
The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. Last year over 4 lakh candidates took parti in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 73.3 per cent. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in.
How to check AP inter result 2019:
- Go to bieap.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout