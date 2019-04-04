AP inter result 2019 date latest update

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 04: The AP inter result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The result is expected to be released next week. Some reports suggest that the results are likely to be released on April 12.

The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. Last year over 4 lakh candidates took parti in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 73.3 per cent. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in.

How to check AP inter result 2019:

Go to bieap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout