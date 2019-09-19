  • search
    AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 declared, link to check

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

    The cut-off marks too have been released along with the result. The exam was conducted to fill 1,26,728 vacancies to the post of Village Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Village Agriculture Assistant, Protection Secretary among other posts. The result is available on https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.

