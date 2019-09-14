AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019 date, cut off confirmed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Result, cut off marks 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be released on September 20, 2019. The cut-off marks too would be released along with the result. The exam was conducted to fill 1,26,728 vacancies to the post of Village Panchayat Secretary, VRO, Village Surveyor, Village Agriculture Assistant, Protection Secretary among other posts.

It may be recalled that the answer key was released earlier this week. The exam for the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, will be held on September 3, 2019, while for the Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary, it is on September 4, 2019. "Date of Exam: 06-09-2019, 07-09-2019 & 08-09-2019 Hall tickets will be available from 30-08-2019, 4 PM onwards." The direct link to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 is https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.