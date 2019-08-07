  • search
    AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 revised exam dates here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 07: The AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2019 dates have been changed. More details are also available on the official website.

    The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 1. However now as per the revised schedule the exam will be held between September 1 and 8 2019.

    Meanwhile the application process is still on and will conclude on August 10 2019. Candidates can apply on gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

    How to apply for AP Grama Sachivalyam Recruitment 2019:

    • Go to gramsachivalayam.ap.gov.in
    • Click on one time registration
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • Fill form, upload documents
    • Make payment
    • Download form
    • Take a printout

