CTET December 2021 admit cards to be out shortly: How to download

AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result declared: Direct link for college wise seat allotment

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self report or report at the college by December 18 2021. The council also released the AP ECET 2021 college allotment list.

To access the results candidates will have to login to the website with their hall ticket number and date of birth. The AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result is available on sche.ap.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in.

AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment order: Direct Link: https://ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/Views/CollegeWiseAllotmentReport.aspx

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:36 [IST]