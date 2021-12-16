YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result declared: Direct link for college wise seat allotment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result declared: Direct link for college wise seat allotment

    The results were declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the AP ECET 2021 seat allotment will have to self report or report at the college by December 18 2021. The council also released the AP ECET 2021 college allotment list.

    To access the results candidates will have to login to the website with their hall ticket number and date of birth. The AP ECET 2021 Seat Allotment Result is available on sche.ap.gov.in or at manabadi.co.in.

    AP ECET 2021 college-wise allotment order: Direct Link: https://ecet-sche.aptonline.in/ECET/Views/CollegeWiseAllotmentReport.aspx

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X