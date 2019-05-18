AP EAMCET 21019 result not declaring today, check date

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 18: The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Earlier the results were scheduled to be declared on May 18. However according to AP Council of Higher Education, Chairman, Vijaya Raju, the results would only be declared after may 27.

    He said that the decision to postpone the results was taken in view of a large number of students from Telangana taking the exam. The Hyderabad High Court had given time till May 27 for the Telangana intermediate board to declare the results of the students who had sought for revaluation.

    The new date will be announced soon, he also said.

