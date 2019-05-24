AP EAMCET 2019 result and counselling date: Check here for details

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 24: The AP EAMCET 2019 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier the results were scheduled to be declared on May 18. However according to AP Council of Higher Education, Chairman, Vijaya Raju, the results would only be declared after may 27. All efforts are being made to declare the results by the end of this month. The time is however yet to be confirmed.

He said that the decision to postpone the results was taken in view of a large number of students from Telangana taking the exam. The Hyderabad High Court had given time till May 27 for the Telangana intermediate board to declare the results of the students who had sought for revaluation. The new date will be announced soon, he also said.

The results and ranks of the candidates will be announced after May 27. There is a likelihood that the results may be declared by May 30. The counselling session is expected to commence in the first week of June 2019.