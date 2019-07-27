AP EAMCET 2019 counselling full schedule

New Delhi, July 27: The AP EAMCET 2019 counselling schedule has been released. More details are available on the official website.

Further the web option revised schedule has also been released. The candidates who qualify need to pay processing fees to take part in the web counselling for the allocation of seats. The fee can be paid through online mode.

Once the fee is paid the registration number and login id will be provided through SMS. More details are available on apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET 2019 counselling schedule:

Counseling for 1 to 35000 Ranks: 27th July to 28th July

Counseling for 35001 to 80000: 29th July to 30th July

Counseling for 80001 to Last Rank: 31st July to 1st August

Option change: 2nd August

Seat Allotment: 4th August

Last date to report to college: 8th August, 2019